Services
Solutions
Why Yandex Cloud
Blog
Pricing
Documentation
Contact us
Get started
Yandex Cloud Desktop
Getting started
Step-by-step instructions
All instructions
Desktop groups
Creating a desktop group
Changing permissions to a desktop group
Deleting a desktop group
Desktops
Creating a desktop
Connecting to a desktop
Resetting a desktop user's password
Deleting a desktop
Concepts
Desktops and their groups
Quotas and limits
Pricing policy
Step-by-step instructions
All instructions
Step-by-step instructions for Cloud Desktop
Written by
Yandex Cloud
Desktop groups
Desktops
Desktop groups
Creating a desktop group
Changing permissions to a desktop group.
Deleting a desktop group
Desktops
Creating a desktop
Connecting to a desktop
Resetting a desktop user's password
Deleting a desktop
Was the article helpful?
Yes
No
In this article:
Desktop groups
Desktops