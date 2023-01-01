Getting a list of instances in a group
After creating an instance group, you can get a list of instances in the group.
To get a list of instances:
Management console
CLI
API
- In the management console, open the folder with the appropriate instance group.
- Select Compute Cloud.
- In the left-hand panel, select Instance groups.
- Select the group you need.
- Click the List of VMs tab.
If you don't have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.
The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the
--folder-name or
--folder-id parameter.
See the description of the CLI's get instance list command:
yc compute instance-group list-instances --help
Get a list of instance groups in the default folder:
yc compute instance-group list +----------------------+-----------------------+------+ | ID | NAME | SIZE | +----------------------+-----------------------+------+ | amc65sbgfqeq******** | first-instance-group | 2 | +----------------------+-----------------------+------+
Select the group
IDor
NAME(for example,
first-instance-group).
Get information about the instance group:
yc compute instance-group list-instances --name first-instance-group
Use the listInstances REST API method for the InstanceGroup resource or the InstanceGroupService/ListInstances gRPC API call.