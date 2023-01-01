Yandex Data Proc
The service helps you deploy Apache Hadoop ® and Apache Spark™ clusters in the Yandex Cloud infrastructure. You define the cluster size, node capacity, and Apache® services (Spark™, HDFS, YARN, Hive, HBase®, Oozie™, Sqoop™, Flume™, Tez®, and Zeppelin™) yourself.
The Yandex Cloud infrastructure is protected in compliance with the following standards:
- Russian Federal Law No. 152-FZ "On personal data".
- Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).
- General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
- ISO 27001.
- ISO 27017.
- ISO 27018.
- GOST 57580.1-2017.
Apache®, Apache Hadoop®, and Apache Spark™ are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries.
Step-by-step instructions
How to perform routine operations
Concepts
Basic concepts and how the service works
API reference
HTTP API method descriptions
Quotas and limits
Technical and organizational limitations of the service
Access management
Configuring access rights for using the service
Pricing policy
Service pricing and cost calculations