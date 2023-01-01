Yandex Data Streams
Yandex Data Streams is a scalable service that allows you to manage data streams in real time. It continuously collects data from various sources, including browsing histories and application and system logs. The service API is compatible with the Amazon Kinesis Data Streams API.
Getting started
Create a stream, set up data streaming and saving
Step-by-step instructions
How to perform basic operations
Concepts
Learn about service concepts and features
Quotas and limits
Technical and organizational limitations of the service
Access management
Configure access rights to work with the service
Pricing policy
Service pricing and cost calculations