Yandex Forms allows you to create surveys, collect reviews, accept applications, and carry out tests and quizzes.
Create a form, publish it, and prompt users to respond.
Get user responses and integrate data with other services when users fill out the form.

  • Create a form

    Conduct a survey, collect votes, accept requests, or take orders, create a form

  • Publish your form

    Publish via a direct link, embed it in a website, or share a link on social media

  • Get responses

    View responses in the Yandex Forms interface, download them as a file, or save them to Yandex Disk

  • Conduct tests

    Carry out tests, quizzes, or contests

  • Forms for business

    Create and edit forms together with your colleagues using Yandex Forms for Business

  • Integration with other services

    Connect a Yandex Metrica tag, set up email notifications, and create issues in Yandex Tracker