Yandex Identity and Access Management
Yandex Identity and Access Management (IAM) is an identification and access management service that helps you centrally manage the access rights of users to your Yandex Cloud resources. IAM makes sure that all operations with resources are run only by users who have the appropriate permissions.
Yandex Cloud complies with the law No. 152-FZ of the Russian Federation "On Personal Data".
Getting started
Add a user and assign a role to this user
Step-by-step instructions
Instructions on how to perform routine operations
Concepts
Learn about the concepts and resources of the service
API reference
HTTP API method descriptions
Quotas and limits
Technical and organizational limitations of the service
Access management
Configure access rights to work with the service
Pricing policy
Service pricing and cost calculations