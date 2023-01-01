Yandex Key Management Service
Yandex Key Management Service helps you create and manage encryption keys that you can use to protect your data in the Yandex Cloud infrastructure and encrypt or decrypt any of your data.
Getting started
Encrypt and decrypt text using a KMS key
Step-by-step instructions
Concepts
Tutorials
API reference (English)
Quotas and limits
Access management
Pricing policy
