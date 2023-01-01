Get started
Yandex Managed Service for Apache Kafka®

Managed Service for Apache Kafka® helps you deploy and maintain Apache Kafka® 2.8, 3.0, 3.1, and 3.2 server clusters in the Yandex Cloud infrastructure.
The Yandex Cloud infrastructure is protected in compliance with the following standards:
  • Russian Federal Law No. 152-FZ "On personal data".
  • Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).
  • General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
  • ISO 27001.
  • ISO 27017.
  • ISO 27018.
  • GOST 57580.1-2017.
The service is subject to the Service Level Agreement. The service level is defined in the Service level for Yandex Managed Service for Apache Kafka®.
Apache® and Apache Kafka® are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries.