Get started
Yandex Managed Service for Kubernetes

Yandex Managed Service for Kubernetes

The Managed Service for Kubernetes provides an environment for deploying, scaling, and managing containerized applications in the Yandex Cloud infrastructure.
You can provide access to applications using a variety of services: public, internal, and from the Cloud Marketplace. All data is securely stored and replicated in Yandex Cloud, but you can also create additional backups of Kubernetes data and store them in Object Storage or another storage.
The kubectl command shell is used to run Kubernetes. Yandex Cloud infrastructure is fully secure and in compliance with Russian Federal Law 152-FZ.
The service is subject to the Service Level Agreement, with the service level defined in the Yandex Managed Service for Kubernetes Service Level Agreement.