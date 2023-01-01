Yandex Managed Service for Kubernetes
The Managed Service for Kubernetes provides an environment for deploying, scaling, and managing containerized applications in the Yandex Cloud infrastructure.
You can provide access to applications using a variety of services: public, internal, and from the Cloud Marketplace. All data is securely stored and replicated in Yandex Cloud, but you can also create additional backups of Kubernetes data and store them in Object Storage or another storage.
The kubectl command shell is used to run Kubernetes. Yandex Cloud infrastructure is fully secure and in compliance with Russian Federal Law 152-FZ.
The service is subject to the Service Level Agreement, with the service level defined in the Yandex Managed Service for Kubernetes Service Level Agreement.
Getting started
Create your first Kubernetes cluster
Step-by-step instructions
Instructions on how to perform routine operations
Concepts
Overview of how the service works
API reference
HTTP API method descriptions
Quotas and limits
Technical and organizational limitations of the service
Access management
Set up access rights to work with the service
Pricing policy
Pricing and cost calculation for services
Questions and answers
Answers to frequently asked questions about the service