Yandex Managed Service for MongoDB
With Yandex Managed Service for MongoDB, you can deploy and maintain MongoDB 4.2, 4.4, and 5.0 server clusters in the Yandex Cloud infrastructure. MongoDB is a high-performance open-source NoSQL DBMS. Enterprise Edition is supported for versions 4.4 and 5.0.
Managed Service for MongoDB allows you to:
- Create systems that require processing and storing large amounts of semi-structured and unstructured data, without specifying a format schema.
- Support and operate systems with horizontal and vertical scaling.
- Analyze data, including big data, in real time.
- Use a full-text search.
You can manage the service using the management console, the Yandex Cloud command-line interface (CLI), API, or Terraform.
Yandex Cloud infrastructure is fully secure and in compliance with the following standards:
- Russian Federal Law No. 152-FZ.
- Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).
- General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
- ISO 27001.
- ISO 27017.
- ISO 27018.
- GOST 57580.1-2017.
The service is subject to the Service Level Agreement. The service level is defined in the Service Level for Yandex Managed Databases.
Getting started
Create the first database cluster
Step-by-step instructions
How to perform routine operations
Concepts
Learn about basic concepts and how the service works
API reference
HTTP API method descriptions
Quotas and limits
Technical and organizational limitations of the service
Access management
Configure access rights to work with the service
Pricing policy
Service pricing and cost calculations