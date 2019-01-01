Yandex Managed Service for PostgreSQL
Managed Service for PostgreSQL helps you deploy and maintain PostgreSQL server clusters in the Yandex Cloud infrastructure. The service supports PostgreSQL 11, 12, 13, and 14, as well as PostgreSQL 11, 12, 13, and 14 for 1C.
The Yandex Cloud infrastructure is protected per the following standards:
- Russian Federation Federal Statute No. 152-FZ on Personally Identifiable Information.
- Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).
- General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
- ISO 27001.
- ISO 27017.
- ISO 27018.
- GOST 57580.1-2017.
The service is subject to the Service Level Agreement. The service level is defined in the Service Level for Yandex Managed Databases.
Getting started
Create the first database cluster
Step-by-step instructions
Instructions on how to perform routine operations
Concepts
Learn about basic concepts and how the service works
API reference
HTTP API method descriptions
Quotas and limits
Technical and organizational limitations of the service
Identity and access management
Configure access rights to work with the service
Pricing policy
Service pricing and cost calculations