Placing your product in Yandex Cloud Marketplace
Cloud Marketplace allows you to add your products to the catalog of ready-to-use Yandex Cloud solutions and earn a profit from them. You can place different types of products:
- Pre-configured images for Yandex Compute Cloud.
- Applications for Managed Service for Kubernetes.
- Solutions for Yandex DataLens.
Submit an application
To become a Marketplace partner, fill out the questionnaire on the Marketplace page and describe your product. A detailed description of useful product functions and features will help us review your application faster. By submitting the request, you accept the Offer on Software Product Access on the Marketplace. If your business already has a billing account, specify it when submitting your application.
After it passes moderation, you'll receive confirmation at the email address specified in the questionnaire.
Register an account
To access the Marketplace partner account, you need the billing account of a business that is a resident of Russia or Kazakhstan. If you don't have a billing account yet, create one.
Warning
The billing account must include current bank details. You'll need them to create an Offer.
Yandex Cloud doesn't debit money from a card or presents invoices for consumption of your software product by Marketplace users (except for products for DataLens).
Create a product in the partner interface
Create a product. Further actions will be available after your application is approved. You can add details to your application and contact the Marketplace manager under Application ticket.
Create a service plan
Warning
Yandex Cloud charges a fee of 20% of the consumption cost of software products.
The service plan determines the cost of running your product.
Create a service plan to assign it to your product version.
Create and upload a VM image or packages for Managed Service for Kubernetes
In Marketplace, you can place VM images from Yandex Cloud public images and packages for Managed Service for Kubernetes. Requirements for images and applications and recommendations for creating them are described in the sections:
- Creating a Linux-based product image to upload to Cloud Marketplace
- Creating a product for Managed Service for Kubernetes
Create the first version of the product
For more information on creating the first version of a product in a Cloud Marketplace partner account, see Creating a new product version.