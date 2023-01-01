Yandex Message Queue
Yandex Message Queue is a universal, scalable solution to enable messaging between applications. You can use popular tools to work with the service: the service API is compatible with the Amazon SQS API.
Message Queue allows you to:
- Enable communication between individual applications in your system.
- Scale systems relying on the exchange of data between individual applications.
- Increase the fault tolerance of data exchange when an application fails.
- Free up resources for processing urgent requests by delegating the processing of incoming messages to certain applications.
The service is subject to the Service Level Agreement. The service level is defined in the Service Level for Yandex Message Queue.
Getting started
Create and configure your first message queue
Step-by-step instructions
How to perform routine operations
Concepts
Learn more about concepts and resources of the service
Quotas and limits
Technical and organizational limitations of the service
Access management
Configure access rights to work with the service
Pricing policy
Service pricing and cost calculations