Get started
Yandex Message Queue

Yandex Message Queue

Yandex Message Queue is a universal, scalable solution to enable messaging between applications. You can use popular tools to work with the service: the service API is compatible with the Amazon SQS API.
Message Queue allows you to:
  • Enable communication between individual applications in your system.
  • Scale systems relying on the exchange of data between individual applications.
  • Increase the fault tolerance of data exchange when an application fails.
  • Free up resources for processing urgent requests by delegating the processing of incoming messages to certain applications.
The service is subject to the Service Level Agreement. The service level is defined in the Service Level for Yandex Message Queue.