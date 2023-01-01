Get started
Yandex Cloud Organization

Yandex Cloud Organization

Yandex Cloud Organization is an enterprise solution that you can use to connect your organization to Yandex Cloud services and manage employee access to these services.

  • Register an organization

    To get started, register your organization

  • Add users

    To let your employees access your organization's services, connect them to the organization using their Yandex accounts

  • Configure an identity federation

    Configure an identity federation so that your employees can use their work accounts to access the services

  • Connect services

    Connect the services that your organization's employees will have access to