Yandex Tracker
Setting up Yandex Tracker
Configure a queue in Yandex Tracker, which is a common workspace for issues in the same pipeline or for a single product.
Working with Yandex Tracker
Log in to Yandex Tracker, start working on an issue, or close a completed one
Concepts
Learn how Yandex Tracker works. Learn how you can use Yandex Tracker for your workflow.
Agile tools
Use the Agile software development methodology in your projects. Yandex Tracker lets you group issues into sprints and track them on agile boards.
Automation and templates
You can automate your workflow using triggers and auto actions. Use templates to create standard issues or comments that you use frequently.
Search for issues
You can use filters to search for issues by any issue parameter or combinations. Use the filter builder or query language to set filters.
Issue control
Collect all information about important issues on a dashboard by adding issue lists, statistics, tables, or notes there. Keep track of your team's progress on issue boards.
Pricing
Prices and rules for calculating the cost of using the service
API reference
Description of HTTP API methods