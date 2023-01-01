PREVIEWYandex Cloud Video
Yandex Cloud Video is at the Preview stage.
Yandex Cloud Video is a service for organizing streaming broadcasts and video hosting. You can upload, store and process videos for further publication on external resources, as well as launch online broadcasts. Broadcasts and videos are played in an integrated video player.
Getting started with video broadcasts
Create your first broadcast
Getting started with video hosting
Download your first video
Concepts
Find out about channels, broadcasts, lines and videos
Access management
Set up access rights to work with the service
Pricing policy
Service pricing and cost calculations