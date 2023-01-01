Get started
Yandex Wiki is a user-generated hub for all your company information, with pages that users can format and edit using the Markdown markup language or a visual editor. Any Wiki user can create and edit pages, and add comments. A history of user edits is saved to prevent important information from being lost.

  • Concepts

    Learn how the work is organized in Wiki

  • Quick start

    Set up your personal section in the Wiki

  • Use a visual editor

    In Yandex Wiki, you can format pages without using markup, similarly to popular text editors

  • Configure access

    By default, all users who have access to a page can edit it

  • Use Markdown markup

    You can format the text of your Wiki pages using Markdown, as well as add dynamic blocks and tables to them

  • Markup reference

    Wiki supports additional formatting elements that are not present in the standard Markdown syntax