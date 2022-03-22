Yandex Cloud Mobile app
Manage your cloud resources quickly and easily from your smartphone.
Resources
Instantly pull up information on your resources in a secure environment without logging in to the site or console.
Monitoring
Monitor service statuses, receive notifications about approaching metric limits, and get alerts when resources go offline.
Push notifications
Get instant Push notifications from the monitoring system, technical support, and about payment statuses.
Technical support
Contact technical support from within the app chat’s function, send screenshots of errors, and promptly resolve any issues.
Service status
Easily check up-to-date information about service statuses, event history, and availability reports.
News
Stay up to date on the latest platform events, learn about new service launches, and see announcements for upcoming events.