Yandex Managed Service for OpenSearch
A service for managing OpenSearch clusters in Yandex Cloud infrastructure.
Distributed search and analytics
Take advantage of this popular open source solution and integrate fast and scalable full-text search into your products.
Optimal configuration
Deploy a ready-to-use OpenSearch cluster in just a few minutes, with product settings already optimized for the chosen cluster size.
Easy maintenance
We take care of cluster maintenance: reserves, monitoring, fault-tolerance, and software updates.
Implement your projects using Managed Service for OpenSearch
Tracing and analytics
The service will not only allow you to execute interactive queries, analyze log journals, and trace services, but also provides tools for visualizing results in Dashboards.
Search on websites
Set up a fast and scalable full-text search in real time with OpenSearch, and we will take care of cluster maintenance.
Security monitoring
Managed Service for OpenSearch helps carry out centralized analysis of logs of various applications and systems in your network and detect threats in a timely manner.
FAQ
What is OpenSearch?
OpenSearch is an easily scalable system of open source search and analytical tools. It offers a set of technologies for providing fast search and analytics in large amounts of data with an integrated Dashboards visualization tool.
What can this service help me do?
- Full-text search on sites
- Application log storage, processing, and search
- Data queries and analytics
OpenSearch is a registered trademark of Amazon Web Services.
Provided to users via a non-commercial license (Apache 2.0).