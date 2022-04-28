Data analysis

Data visualization and analytics in the cloud
Visualize your data and business analytics for all your employees using Yandex’s proprietary technologies. Start with a simple dashboard for the team. Use charts to track planing and changes in key metrics.
Connect additional sources — data from sales, your website, or an application like Yandex Metrica — for comprehensive business analytics. Discover ideas and create products while accessing your data in real time.
What makes Yandex Cloud the right choice?
Quick results
Build your first dashboard using your own data today. Get started with the free version of Yandex DataLens.
Combined data sources
Combine data from different sources: cloud, on‑premise, and public datasets. Layer data, from, for example, AppMetrica, Yandex Metrica, and CRM systems. Enrich your analytics with data from Yandex Cloud Marketplace.
Data visualization and analytics for everyone
Build charts and test hypotheses in just a few clicks. Design comprehensive dashboards for key business metrics. Share them with colleagues, grant controlled access to external partners, or publish your analytics online and share them with the world.
Data warehouses and data marts
Use Managed Service for ClickHouse for efficient storage and fast analytics. Deploy your chosen configuration and process billions of rows per second. We take care of configuring and maintaining the database.
Big Data and data integration
Use Yandex Data Proc and Yandex Object Storage to pre-store and process large amounts of raw and poorly structured data. To integrate them, use Yandex Data Transfer, Managed Service for Kafka®, Apache Airflow, or custom scripts.
Transparent pricing
Pay for the resources you use, and not for the number of users. Flexibly scale your solution as activity and data volumes grow, with full control over your budget. To get started now, take advantage of our grant for new clients.
Solution architecture
Create resilient, manageable, and scalable applications and projects using innovative Yandex Cloud solutions.