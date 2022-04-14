Create a scalable and reliable corporate data warehouse. Collect information from all sources in real time using CDC and ETL/ELT approaches, calculate a variety of metrics, and build data marts in an analytical DBMS. Provide users with access to data using visualization and BI tools, ad-hoc tools, SQL queries, and Python code.

Use corporate open-source data storage and processing services popular with thousands of companies around the world, and we’ll take care of the configuration and maintenance.