Cloud solutions in education
Yandex Cloud offers services that help respond to today’s challenges with technologies that meet the needs of students, teachers and educational institutions alike.
Modern infrastructure solutions will help you build an engaging online educational environment and take the idea of a digital university and make it a reality.
We’ve got a solution for you
Robust distance-learning platform
The cloud platform is a universal tool for developing and launching new distance learning services. Provide access to educational programs using web applications or remote desktops. Support your EdTech project with computing resources that can be flexibly scaled. Increase the reliability and stability of web services, even under high loads.
The success of our digital university depends on the quality of the infrastructure, content system, and educational formats, as well as on our willingness to experiment. We are investigating cutting-edge cloud technologies, including AI, to help us be better at what we do
Get help from our partners
Our partners can help create an IT project that meets your specific needs. They’ll cover every stage of the process: design the architecture, suggest technologies, calculate costs, and develop and support the solution