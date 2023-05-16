Search
Contact UsGet started
All Solutions

Migrating to Yandex Cloud

Move your infrastructure to the cloud from any platform or cloud provider without data losses or disruptions to your processes.

Use the Hystax Acura solution to migrate your IT infrastructure and Yandex Data Transfer to quickly migrate databases to managed Yandex Cloud services.

Talk to an expertStart your free trial

What makes Yandex Cloud the right choice?

Convenient data transfer

Migrate your IT infrastructure to the cloud in just a few steps with Hystax Acura.

Marketplace

Data consistency

Sequential replication in the background ensures consistency and security of all data during migration. The cloud infrastructure is ready to use as soon as replication is complete.

Merging multiple databases and updating data

Using the Yandex Data Transfer service, you can combine multiple source databases into a single managed database. Maintain an up-to-date copy of data between the product and test environments.

Learn more

Live migration

Ready-to-use migration solutions allow you to move a wide variety of virtual servers to Yandex Cloud from any source, without downtime or disruptions to your business.

Marketplace

High availability and security

Our cloud is located within the secure perimeter of three geographically distributed data centers and meets the requirements of PCI DSS, GDPR, ISO and local Russian regulations. Physical hosts are combined in high availability clusters, and communication channels are duplicated.

Learn more

Flexibility and scalability

Expand your resources and connect new services as your business needs grow. Only pay for the Yandex Cloud services that you use.

Documentation

Solution architecture

Create resilient, manageable, and scalable applications and projects using innovative Yandex Cloud solutions.

Full screen image

Try it out 

Key services 

Leading companies trust Yandex Cloud 

Working with patients' personal data requires high security standards. Yandex Cloud complies with Russian laws, PCI DSS and ISO/ECI 27001, and protects against DDoS attacks — this influenced our decision.
Alexey Ostroushko,
Head of Analytics, Center for Molecular Diagnostics (CMD)

Get help from our partners

Our partners can help create an IT project that meets your specific needs. They’ll cover every stage of the process: design the architecture, suggest technologies, calculate costs, and develop and support the solution.

Ready to get started?

Get startedTalk to an expert

Useful links

Pricing
Documentation