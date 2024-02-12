Search
A collection of examples showing how to create effective requests for your tasks.

How does it work?

We’ve put together example prompts for YandexGPT API’s most popular usage scenarios. You can try out ready-made requests or come up with your own versions, and test them in Playground.

Examples by category

See how the YandexGPT API helps in various situations, and select prompts relevant to your business’ needs.

Content

Correct grammatical errors in a text

Compose a text on a specific topic

Localize industry-specific texts

Marketing and communications

Generate headings based on content

Rewrite marketing texts in a specific register

Write product descriptions based on the name and keywords

Compose ads: Heading and text

HR

Compile interview questions by specialization

Develop a learning plan for new skills or disciplines

Customer service

Prepare replies to customer reviews on marketplaces and other sites

Rewrite reponses for a selected request

Classify customer requests

Company-wide tasks

Give a brief summary of an article

Create a chart based on a text

Automation

Mark and categorize entities (NER)

Normalize numbers or dates

The YandexGPT API is a part of the Yandex Foundation Models service.