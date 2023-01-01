Service-level event reference
The value of the
event_type (event type) field in a service-level (Data Plane) audit log is determined by the event source service.
Note
This feature is in the Preview stage. To get access, contact tech support or your account manager.
The general value format is as follows:
yandex.cloud.audit.<service_name>.<event_name>
Below are events for services:
Cloud DNS
Service name:
dns
|Event name
|Description
|
ProcessDnsQuery
|Execution result of a DNS query from a Cloud DNS client
Yandex Lockbox
Service name:
lockbox
|Event name
|Description
|
GetPayload
|Accessing the contents of a secret
Key Management Service
Service name:
kms
|Event name
|Description
|
Decrypt
|Decrypting ciphertext with a key
|
Encrypt
|Encrypting a text string with a key
|
GenerateDataKey
|Generating a high-entropy key for Envelope Encryption
|
ReEncrypt
|Decrypting ciphertext with a previous-version key and re-encrypting the decrypted text with a new version of the same key
Object Storage
Service name:
storage
|Event name
|Description
|
ObjectAclUpdate
|Updating an object's ACL in a bucket
|
ObjectCreate
|Creating an object in a bucket
|
ObjectDelete
|Deleting an object from a bucket
|
ObjectTagsDelete
|Deleting bucket object tags
|
ObjectTagsUpdate
|Updating bucket object tags
|
ObjectUpdate
|Updating an object in a bucket