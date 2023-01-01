Search
Yandex Audit Trails

Service-level event reference

The value of the event_type (event type) field in a service-level (Data Plane) audit log is determined by the event source service.

This feature is in the Preview stage. To get access, contact tech support or your account manager.

The general value format is as follows:

yandex.cloud.audit.<service_name>.<event_name>

Below are events for services:

Cloud DNS

Service name: dns

Event name Description
ProcessDnsQuery Execution result of a DNS query from a Cloud DNS client

Yandex Lockbox

Service name: lockbox

Event name Description
GetPayload Accessing the contents of a secret

Key Management Service

Service name: kms

Event name Description
Decrypt Decrypting ciphertext with a key
Encrypt Encrypting a text string with a key
GenerateDataKey Generating a high-entropy key for Envelope Encryption
ReEncrypt Decrypting ciphertext with a previous-version key and re-encrypting the decrypted text with a new version of the same key

Object Storage

Service name: storage

Event name Description
ObjectAclUpdate Updating an object's ACL in a bucket
ObjectCreate Creating an object in a bucket
ObjectDelete Deleting an object from a bucket
ObjectTagsDelete Deleting bucket object tags
ObjectTagsUpdate Updating bucket object tags
ObjectUpdate Updating an object in a bucket
