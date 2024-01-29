Search
Yandex Cloud CDN

Viewing CDN resource statistics

Written by
Updated at January 29, 2024

Cloud CDN automatically sends CDN resource performance metrics to the Yandex Monitoring service.

For a full list of metrics, see the reference.

View overall statistics on the CDN resource page

  1. In the management console, select the folder where the CDN resource was created.

  2. In the list of services, select Cloud CDN.

  3. Select the CDN resource statistics you want to view.

  4. Go to the Monitoring tab.

  5. Select the time period to view statistics for: 1 hour, 3 hours, 1 day, 1 week, or 1 month.

    The tab displays the following dashboards:

    • Requests: Number of CDN server requests per second.
    • Origin_requests: Number of origin requests per second.
    • Bandwidth: Speed of client connections to CDN servers.
    • Origin_bandwidth: Speed of CDN server connections to origins.
    • Requests_codes: Number of responses with HTTP codes from CDN servers.
    • Origin_requests_codes: Number of responses with HTTP codes from origins.
    • Requests_total: Total number of requests to CDN servers.
    • Requests_waf_blocked/waf_passed: Total number of requests to CDN servers allowed and blocked by the CDN provider WAF.
    • Hit_bytes: Amount of cached traffic.
    • Hit_ratio: Cached traffic ratio.

View detailed statistics in Monitoring

  1. In the management console, select the folder where the CDN resource was created.
  2. In the list of services, select Monitoring.
  3. In the left-hand panel, select Metric Explorer.
  4. In the query string, select the parameters:
    1. Cloud CDN service.
    2. Metric values you want to visualize.
    3. Label for the metric.
