Viewing CDN resource statistics
Written by
Updated at January 29, 2024
Cloud CDN automatically sends CDN resource performance metrics to the Yandex Monitoring service.
For a full list of metrics, see the reference.
View overall statistics on the CDN resource page
Management console
-
In the management console, select the folder where the CDN resource was created.
-
In the list of services, select Cloud CDN.
-
Select the CDN resource statistics you want to view.
-
Go to the Monitoring tab.
-
Select the time period to view statistics for: 1 hour, 3 hours, 1 day, 1 week, or 1 month.
The tab displays the following dashboards:
- Requests: Number of CDN server requests per second.
- Origin_requests: Number of origin requests per second.
- Bandwidth: Speed of client connections to CDN servers.
- Origin_bandwidth: Speed of CDN server connections to origins.
- Requests_codes: Number of responses with HTTP codes from CDN servers.
- Origin_requests_codes: Number of responses with HTTP codes from origins.
- Requests_total: Total number of requests to CDN servers.
- Requests_waf_blocked/waf_passed: Total number of requests to CDN servers allowed and blocked by the CDN provider WAF.
- Hit_bytes: Amount of cached traffic.
- Hit_ratio: Cached traffic ratio.
View detailed statistics in Monitoring
Management console
- In the management console, select the folder where the CDN resource was created.
- In the list of services, select Monitoring.
- In the left-hand panel, select Metric Explorer.
- In the query string, select the parameters:
- Cloud CDN service.
- Metric values you want to visualize.
- Label for the metric.