Get started
Yandex DataSphere

Yandex DataSphere

Yandex DataSphere is a service that allows you to leverage cloud technologies for use in end-to-end ML development. It combines an intuitive and easy-to-use web interface, familiar IDEs, serverless computing, and seamless integrations of various Yandex Cloud computing resources.
Yandex DataSphere helps to significantly reduce machine learning costs in comparison to on-premise computing or other cloud platforms.
Yandex Cloud infrastructure is fully secure and in compliance with Russian Federal Law 152-FZ.
The service is subject to the Service Level Agreement. The service level is defined in the Service Level for Yandex DataSphere.