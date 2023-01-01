Get started
Yandex Managed Service for OpenSearch

Managed Service for OpenSearch helps you deploy and maintain OpenSearch server clusters in the Yandex Cloud infrastructure
The Yandex Cloud infrastructure is protected in compliance with the following standards:
  • Russian Federal Law on Personal Data (No. 152-FZ).
  • Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).
  • General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
  • ISO 27001.
  • ISO 27017.
  • ISO 27018.
  • GOST 57580.1-2017.