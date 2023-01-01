Yandex Managed Service for YDB
Yandex Managed Service for YDB helps you deploy and maintain YDB databases in the Yandex Cloud infrastructure.
YDB is a distributed fault-tolerant SQL DBMS. YDB provides high availability, horizontal scalability, strict consistency, and ACID transaction support. Queries are made using an SQL dialect (YQL).
The Yandex Cloud infrastructure is protected pursuant to Russian Federal Law 152-FZ "On personal data".
Getting started
Create your first database
Step-by-step instructions
Instructions on how to perform routine operations
Concepts
Learn about basic concepts and how the service works
Document API
Learn how to use databases via the Amazon DynamoDB-compatible Document API
API reference
HTTP API method descriptions
Quotas and limits
Technical and organizational limitations of the service
Identity and access management
Configure access rights to work with the service
Pricing policy
Service pricing and cost calculations