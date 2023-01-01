API Gateway WebSocket Connection Service, REST: Connection.send
Written by
Sends data to the specified connection.
HTTP request
POST https://apigateway-connections.api.cloud.yandex.net/apigateways/websocket/v1/connections/{connectionId}:send
Path parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|connectionId
|
Required. ID of the connection to which send.
The maximum string length in characters is 50.
Body parameters
{
"data": "string",
"type": "string"
}
|Field
|Description
|data
|string (byte)
Required. Data to send.
The maximum string length in characters is 131072.
|type
|string
Type of the sending data.
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{}
|Field
|Description