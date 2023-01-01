Get started
Yandex API Gateway

x-yc-apigateway-integration:cloud_ydb extension

x-yc-apigateway-integration:cloud_ydb enables you to perform operations with document tables in a Yandex Managed Service for YDB database. For interaction with YDB, the Document API compatible with Amazon DynamoDB is used.

Supported operations

Operation Supported parameters What returns API Gateway in JSON format
if the operation is successful
PutItem table_name Element saved in the table
GetItem table_name
key		 Element read from table
UpdateItem table_name
key
update_expression
expression_attribute_values		 Element updated in the table
DeleteItem table_name
key		 Element deleted from the table
Scan table_name
limit
exclusive_start_key		 A list of elements read from the table

To convert the request body into an associative array with values of the AttributeValue type and place it into the Item parameter when performing the PutItem operation, pass it in JSON format.

If an object in JSON format emerges for the UpdateItem operation, the AttributeUpdates set of changes will be generated and placed into the appropriate operation parameter.

Supported parameters

The table below lists the parameters specific to API Gateway API gateways. Read more about other parameters in the OpenAPI Specification 3.0.

Parameter Type Required Parameter
placement		 Description
action string Yes No Operation in progress. Possible values: PutItem, GetItem, UpdateItem, DeleteItem, or Scan.
database string Yes No Relative path to the database.
service_account_id string Yes No ID of the service account. Used for authorization when performing a database operation. If the parameter is omitted, the value of the service_account_id top-level parameter is used.
table_name string Yes Yes Name of the table with which the operation is performed.
key string No Yes Primary key of the element with which the operation is performed. A set of attributes and their values in JSON format. You must specify all key attributes. Attribute values are automatically converted to objects of the AttributeValue type. Used in the GetItem, UpdateItem, and DeleteItem operations.
update_expression string No Yes Expression that specifies how and which attributes must be updated. Used in the UpdateItem operation.
expression_attribute_values string No Yes Alias that can be used in the update_expression expression instead of the attribute value. It must start with a colon :. Used in the UpdateItem operation.
limit string No Yes Maximum number of elements read. Used in the Scan operation.
exclusive_start_key string No Yes Primary key of the element which the search starts from. A set of attributes and their values in JSON format. Attribute values are automatically converted to objects of the AttributeValue type. Used in the Scan operation.

Extension specification

Example of the REST API service that enables you to create, obtain, update, and delete movie entities:

openapi: 3.0.0
info:
  title: Movies API
  version: 1.0.0
servers:
  - url: https://d3drb9haai**********.apigw.yandexcloud.net
paths:
  /movies:
    get:
      description: Get movies
      x-yc-apigateway-integration:
        type: cloud_ydb
        action: Scan
        database: /ru-central1/b3g1emj917**********/etn1f5fa8f**********
        table_name: movie
        limit: '{limit}'
        exclusive_start_key: '{"id": "{from}"}'
      operationId: getMovies
      parameters:
        - description: Identifier from which will be queried movies in ascending order
          explode: true
          in: query
          name: from
          required: true
          schema:
            type: string
          style: form
        - description: Maximum number of movies in response
          explode: true
          in: query
          name: limit
          required: false
          schema:
            default: 10.0
            type: number
          style: form
      responses:
        '200':
          content:
            application/json:
              schema:
                items:
                  $ref: '#/components/schemas/Movie'
                type: array
          description: Movies
        default:
          content:
            application/json:
              schema:
                $ref: '#/components/schemas/Error'
          description: error
    post:
      description: Create movie
      x-yc-apigateway-integration:
        type: cloud_ydb
        action: PutItem
        database: /ru-central1/b1g1emj927**********/etn1f4fa4f**********
        table_name: movie
      operationId: createMovie
      requestBody:
        content:
          application/json:
            schema:
              $ref: '#/components/schemas/Movie'
        description: Movie to create
        required: true
      responses:
        '200':
          content:
            application/json:
              schema:
                $ref: '#/components/schemas/Movie'
          description: Created or updated movie
        default:
          content:
            application/json:
              schema:
                $ref: '#/components/schemas/Error'
          description: error
  /movies/{movieId}:
    delete:
      description: Delete movie by id
      x-yc-apigateway-integration:
        type: cloud_ydb
        action: DeleteItem
        database: /ru-central1/b1g1emj927**********/etn1f4fa4f**********
        table_name: movie
        key: '{"id": "{movieId}"}'
      operationId: deleteMovieById
      parameters:
        - description: Identifier of movie
          explode: false
          in: path
          name: movieId
          required: true
          schema:
            type: string
          style: simple
      responses:
        '200':
          content:
            application/json:
              schema:
                $ref: '#/components/schemas/Movie'
          description: Deleted movie
        default:
          content:
            application/json:
              schema:
                $ref: '#/components/schemas/Error'
          description: error
    get:
      description: Get movie by id
      x-yc-apigateway-integration:
        type: cloud_ydb
        action: GetItem
        database: /ru-central1/b1g1emj927**********/etn1f4fa4f**********
        table_name: movie
        key: '{"id": "{movieId}"}'
      operationId: getMovieById
      parameters:
        - description: Identifier of movie
          explode: false
          in: path
          name: movieId
          required: true
          schema:
            type: string
          style: simple
      responses:
        '200':
          content:
            application/json:
              schema:
                $ref: '#/components/schemas/Movie'
          description: Movie
        default:
          content:
            application/json:
              schema:
                $ref: '#/components/schemas/Error'
          description: error
    put:
      description: Update movie by id
      x-yc-apigateway-integration:
        type: cloud_ydb
        action: UpdateItem
        database: /ru-central1/b1g1emj927**********/etn1f4fa4f**********
        table_name: movie
        key: '{"id": "{movieId}"}'
      operationId: updateMovieById
      parameters:
        - description: Identifier of movie
          explode: false
          in: path
          name: movieId
          required: true
          schema:
            type: string
          style: simple
      requestBody:
        content:
          application/json:
            schema:
              $ref: '#/components/schemas/Movie'
        description: Movie or attributes to update
        required: true
      responses:
        '200':
          content:
            application/json:
              schema:
                $ref: '#/components/schemas/Movie'
          description: Updated movie
        default:
          content:
            application/json:
              schema:
                $ref: '#/components/schemas/Error'
          description: error
components:
  schemas:
    Movie:
      properties:
        year:
          type: integer
        id:
          type: string
        title:
          type: string
      required:
        - id
        - title
        - year
      type: object
    Error:
      properties:
        message:
          type: string
      required:
        - message
      type: object
x-yc-apigateway:
  service_account_id: ajent55o2h**********
