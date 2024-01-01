Migrating API gateways to the ru-central1-d availability zone
Note
We are gradually deprecating the
ru-central1-c availability zone. For more information about development plans for availability zones and migration options, see this Yandex Cloud blog post.
If you created subnets for Cloud Functions functions, Serverless Containers containers, or API Gateway API gateways and submitted a request to use them to technical support, follow the steps below to migrate resources from the
ru-central1-c availability zone:
In the cloud network hosting the subnets, create a new subnet.
The requirements are as follows:
- The subnet must be in the
ru-central1-davailability zone.
- Make sure the subnet is the same for all functions, containers, and API gateways.
- It must not contain any resources except functions, containers, and API gateways.
Contact technical support and provide them with the new subnet's ID.
The support team will migrate the resources to the specified subnet.