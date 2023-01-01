Downloading personal data linked to a billing account
To download personal data linked to a Yandex billing account:
-
Log in to your Yandex account.
-
Go to Manage data and click Data for services.
-
Under Services, select the service to get data for:
- Balance: Personal data linked to your billing account.
- Cloud: Data about the clouds and folders that you are the owner of.
-
Click Order archive. In the window that opens, click Order archive.
Note
An archive is usually generated within 24 hours, but the process may take up to 30 days. Once it is ready for download, you will receive an email at the email address specified in your Yandex account. The data will be available for a month.
-
When the archive is available, go to the Manage data page and click Completed archives. In the window that opens, select the service to get data for and click:
- Download archive to download the archive.
- Show password to see the password to the archive.
- Order new archive to order a new archive. This will make the old archive unavailable.
On Windows or Linux OS, you can extract the data from your archive using a preinstalled archiver. For macOS, you need to install a 7-Zip archiver, such as The Unarchiver.