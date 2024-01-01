Getting information about origins
You can get information about an individual origin or an origin group.
Getting information about an origin
To get the URL and other details of an origin:
If you don't have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.
The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the
--folder-name or
--folder-id parameter.
-
View a description of the CLI command to get information about an origin:
yc cdn origin get --help
-
Get information about the origin by specifying its ID or name:
yc cdn origin get <origin_ID>
Result:
id: "152152********" origin_group_id: "2128********" source: test-cdn-1.storage.yandexcloud.net enabled: true meta: bucket: name: test-cdn-1
Getting information about an origin group
To get the name, set of origins, and other details of an origin group:
-
View a description of the CLI command to get information about an origin group:
yc cdn origin-group get --help
-
Get information about the origin group by specifying its ID or name:
yc cdn origin-group get <origin_group_ID>
Result:
id: "2149********" folder_id: b1ggmp8es27t******** name: test-cdn-group use_next: true origins: - id: "2741********" origin_group_id: "2149********" source: test-cdn-1-2.storage.yandexcloud.net enabled: true backup: true meta: bucket: name: test-cdn-1-2 - id: "2742********" origin_group_id: "2149********" source: test-cdn-1-1.storage.yandexcloud.net enabled: true meta: bucket: name: test-cdn-1-1