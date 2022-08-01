Get started
Yandex Certificate Manager

Install the NGINX Ingress-controller with Yandex Certificate Manager certificate

Written by

Manage the TLS certificate for the NGINX Ingress controller via Certificate Manager.

The External Secrets Operator syncs the certificate up to the Kubernetes secret. This helps control the deployed application's certificate via Certificate Manager by importing a self-signed certificate and updating it on your own or by issuing a Let's Encrypt® certificate that will update automatically.

Before you begin

  1. If you don't have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.

    The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the --folder-name or --folder-id parameter.

  2. Install the Helm package manager.

  3. Install the jq utility:

    sudo apt update && sudo apt install jq

  4. Create a service account named eso-service-account. You'll need it to work with the External Secrets Operator.

  5. Create an authorized key for the service account and save it to the file authorized-key.json:

    yc iam key create \
  --service-account-name eso-service-account \
  --output authorized-key.json

  6. Create a Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster and a node group in any suitable configuration.

  7. Install the kubectl and configure it to work with the created cluster.

The infrastructure support cost includes:

Create a certificate in Certificate Manager

  1. Create a Let's Encrypt® certificate or import your own.

  2. For the Let's Encrypt® certificate, have your rights checked for the domain named in the certificate.

  3. Grant the certificate-manager.certificates.downloader role to the eso-service-account service account for it to be able to read the certificate contents:

    yc cm certificate add-access-binding \
  --id <certificate_ID> \
  --service-account-name eso-service-account \
  --role certificate-manager.certificates.downloader

  4. Check to see that the rights have been granted:

    yc cm certificate list-access-bindings --id <certificate_ID>

    Command result:

    +---------------------------------------------+----------------+-------------------------------------+
|                   ROLE ID                   |  SUBJECT TYPE  |              SUBJECT ID             |
+---------------------------------------------+----------------+-------------------------------------+
| certificate-manager.certificates.downloader | serviceAccount | <service_account_ID> |
+---------------------------------------------+----------------+-------------------------------------+

Install the External Secrets Operator

  1. Add a Helm repository named external-secrets:

    helm repo add external-secrets https://charts.external-secrets.io

  2. Install the External Secrets Operator in the Kubernetes cluster:

    helm install external-secrets \
  external-secrets/external-secrets \
  --namespace external-secrets \
  --create-namespace

    This command creates a new external-secrets namespace required for using the External Secrets Operator.

    Command result:

    NAME: external-secrets
LAST DEPLOYED: Sun Sep 19 11:20:58 2021
NAMESPACE: external-secrets
STATUS: deployed
REVISION: 1
TEST SUITE: None
NOTES:
external-secrets has been deployed successfully!
...

Configure the Kubernetes cluster

  1. Create a namespace called ns for External Secrets Operator objects:

    kubectl create namespace ns

  2. Create a yc-auth secret with the eso-service-account key:

    kubectl --namespace ns create secret generic yc-auth \
  --from-file=authorized-key=authorized-key.json

  3. Create a secret store called secret-store containing a secret named yc-auth:

    kubectl --namespace ns apply -f - <<< '
apiVersion: external-secrets.io/v1beta1
kind: SecretStore
metadata:
  name: secret-store
spec:
  provider:
    yandexcertificatemanager:
      auth:
        authorizedKeySecretRef:
          name: yc-auth
          key: authorized-key'

Create an ExternalSecret

  1. Create an ExternalSecret object named external-secret pointing to the certificate from Certificate Manager:

    kubectl --namespace ns apply -f - <<< '
apiVersion: external-secrets.io/v1beta1
kind: ExternalSecret
metadata:
  name: external-secret
spec:
  refreshInterval: 1h
  secretStoreRef:
    name: secret-store
    kind: SecretStore
  target:
    name: k8s-secret
    template:
      type: kubernetes.io/tls
  data:
  - secretKey: tls.crt
    remoteRef:
      key: <certificate_ID>
      property: chain
  - secretKey: tls.key
    remoteRef:
      key: <certificate_ID>
      property: privateKey'

    Where:

    • k8s-secret: Name of secret to be used by the External Secret Operator to contain the certificate from Certificate Manager.
    • tls.crt: Parameter of k8s-secret secret that will contain the certificate.
    • tls.key: Parameter of k8s-secret secret that will contain the certificate's private key.

    The following are the legal values of the property parameter:

    • chain: Retrieve a chain of certificates in PEM format.
    • privateKey: Retrieve the private key in PEM format.
    • chainAndPrivateKey or null value: Retrieve both the certificate chain and the private key.

    The External Secrets Operator will get a certificate from Certificate Manager and place it in the k8s-secret secret.

  2. Make sure the certificate was placed in the k8s-secret secret:

    kubectl -n ns get secret k8s-secret -ojson \
  | jq '."data"."tls.crt"' -r \
  | base64 --decode

    Result example:

    -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
MIIFKTCCBBGgAwIBAgISBAlQtxTUnXa75N1TnPYRWbSLMA0GCSqGSIb3DQEBCwUA
MDIxCzAJBgNVBAYTAlVTMRYwFAYDVQQKEw1MZXQncyBFbmNyeXB0MQswCQYDVQQD
EwJSMzAeFw0yMjA3MTMxNDMxNTVaFw0yMjEwMTExNDMxNTRaMB0xGzAZBgNVBAMT
EmRkb3Mtd2ViLm5yay5tZS51azCCASIwDQYJKoZIhvcNAQEBBQADggEPADCC…

To view the certificate in human-readable format, run the commands below:

kubectl -n ns get secret k8s-secret -ojson | jq '."data"."tls.crt"' -r \
  | base64 --decode > cert.pem

openssl x509 -in cert.pem -text

Result example:

Certificate:
    Data:
        Version: 3 (0x2)
        Serial Number:
            04:09:50:b7:14:d4:9d:76:bb:e4:dd:53:9c:f6:11:59:b4:8b
        Signature Algorithm: sha256WithRSAEncryption
        Issuer: C = US, O = Let's Encrypt, CN = R3
        Validity
            Not Before: Jul 13 14:31:55 2022 GMT
            Not After : Oct 11 14:31:54 2022 GMT
        Subject: CN = example.com
...

Install the NGINX Ingress controller

  1. Add a repository for NGINX to Helm:

    helm repo add ingress-nginx https://kubernetes.github.io/ingress-nginx

    Command result:

    "ingress-nginx" has been added to your repositories

  2. Update the dataset to create an application instance in the Kubernetes cluster:

    helm repo update

    Command result:

    Hang tight while we grab the latest from your chart repositories...
...Successfully got an update from the "ingress-nginx" chart repository
Update Complete. ⎈Happy Helming!⎈

  3. Install the controller in the standard configuration. The controller will be installed together with Yandex Network Load Balancer:

    helm install ingress-nginx ingress-nginx/ingress-nginx

    Command result:

    NAME: ingress-nginx
LAST DEPLOYED: Sun Jul 18 22:35:37 2021
NAMESPACE: default
STATUS: deployed
REVISION: 1
TEST SUITE: None
NOTES:
The ingress-nginx controller has been installed.
It may take a few minutes for the LoadBalancer IP to be available.
You can watch the status by running 'kubectl --namespace default get services -o wide -w ingress-nginx-controller'
...

To be able to install the controller on your own, review the Helm documentation and edit a file called values.yaml.

Create a web resource in your cluster

Create a Deployment object with NGINX and its corresponding service:

kubectl --namespace ns apply -f - <<< '
apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata:
  name: app
spec:
  selector:
    app: app
  ports:
    - protocol: TCP
      port: 80
      targetPort: 80
---
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
  name: app-deployment
  labels:
    app: app
spec:
  replicas: 1
  selector:
    matchLabels:
      app: app
  template:
    metadata:
      labels:
        app: app
    spec:
      containers:
      - name: app
        image: nginx:latest
        ports:
        - containerPort: 80'

Configure a DNS record for the Ingress controller

  1. Find out the IP address of the Ingress controller (the value in the EXTERNAL-IP column):

    kubectl get svc

    Command result:

    NAME                      TYPE          CLUSTER-IP     EXTERNAL-IP     PORT(S)                     AGE
...
ingress-nginx-controller  LoadBalancer  10.96.164.252  84.201.153.122  80:31248/TCP,443:31151/TCP  2m19s
...

  2. Host an A record with your DNS provider or on your own DNS server that will indicate the public IP address of the Ingress controller:

    <domain_name> IN A 84.201.153.122

Note

Registering the Let's Encrypt® certificate and an A record may take a few minutes.

Create an Ingress resource

Create an Ingress resource that uses the k8s-secret certificate for HTTPS:

kubectl --namespace ns apply -f - <<< '
apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: Ingress
metadata:
  name: nginx-test
  namespace: ns
spec:
  tls:
    - hosts:
      - <domain_name>
      secretName: k8s-secret
  ingressClassName: nginx
  rules:
    - host: <domain_name>
      http:
        paths:
        - path: /
          pathType: Prefix
          backend:
            service:
              name: app
              port:
                number: 80'

Where <domain_name> is the name of the domain for which the certificate is issued.

Check resource availability

Send a GET request to the resource via HTTS by using the command below, for instance:

```bash
curl <domain_name> -vv  
```

Example output:

```text
*   Trying 51.250.64.86:443...
* Connected to <domain_name> (51.250.64.86) port 443 (#0)
...
* SSL connection using TLSv1.3 / TLS_AES_256_GCM_SHA384
* ALPN, server accepted to use h2
* Server certificate:
*  subject: CN=<domain_name>
*  start date: Jul 13 14:31:55 2022 GMT
*  expire date: Oct 11 14:31:54 2022 GMT
*  subjectAltName: host "<domain_name>" matched cert's "<domain_name>"
...
*  SSL certificate verify ok.
```

The Let's Encrypt® certificate must update automatically after the certificate update in Certificate Manager.

You can specify a sync timeout in the refreshInterval parameter of the ExternalSecret object.

Delete the resources you created

If you no longer need these resources, delete them:

  1. Delete the Kubernetes cluster.
  2. Delete Network Load Balancer.
  3. Delete the certificate.
  4. If static public IP addresses were used for cluster and node access, release and delete them.
In this article: