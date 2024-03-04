Search
Command line interface

yc audit-trails trail create

Updated at March 4, 2024

Create the specified trail

Command Usage

Syntax:

yc audit-trails trail create <TRAIL-NAME> [Flags...] [Global Flags...]

Flags

Flag Description
--name string
A name of the trail.
--description string
Specifies the textual description of the trail.
--labels key=value[,key=value...]
Specifies the list of label KEY=VALUE pairs to add. For example, to add two labels named 'foo' and 'bar', both with the value 'baz', use '--labels foo=baz,bar=baz'.
--service-account-id string
Specifies the trail service account ID.
--destination-bucket string
Specifies the name of the destination bucket.
--destination-bucket-object-prefix string
Specifies the prefix for uploaded results of the trail. Requires specifying 'destination-bucket'.
--destination-log-group-id string
Specifies the ID of the destination log group.
--destination-yds-database-id string
Specifies the ID of the YDB hosting a destination YDS stream. Requires specifying 'destination-yds-stream'.
--destination-yds-stream string
Specifies the name of the destination YDS stream. Requires specifying 'destination-yds-database-id'.
--filter-all-folder-id string
Specifies the ID of the folder from which all default events will be collected.
--filter-all-cloud-id string
Specifies the ID of the cloud from which all default events will be collected.
--filter-all-organisation-id string
Specifies the ID of the organisation from which all default events will be collected.
--filter-from-cloud-id string
Specifies the ID of the cloud which contain all folders specified at 'filter-some-folder-ids'.
--filter-some-folder-ids value[,value]
Specifies the list of folder IDs from which all default events will be collected. Requires specifying 'filter-from-cloud-id'
--filter-from-organisation-id string
Specifies the ID of the organisation which contain all clouds specified at 'filter-some-cloud-ids'.
--filter-some-cloud-ids value[,value]
Specifies a list of cloud IDs from which all default events will be collected. Requires specifying 'filter-from-organisation-id'
--async Display information about the operation in progress, without waiting for the operation to complete.

Global Flags

Flag Description
--profile string
Set the custom configuration file.
--debug Debug logging.
--debug-grpc Debug gRPC logging. Very verbose, used for debugging connection problems.
--no-user-output Disable printing user intended output to stderr.
--retry int
Enable gRPC retries. By default, retries are enabled with maximum 5 attempts.
Pass 0 to disable retries. Pass any negative value for infinite retries.
Even infinite retries are capped with 2 minutes timeout.
--cloud-id string
Set the ID of the cloud to use.
--folder-id string
Set the ID of the folder to use.
--folder-name string
Set the name of the folder to use (will be resolved to id).
--endpoint string
Set the Cloud API endpoint (host:port).
--token string
Set the OAuth token to use.
--impersonate-service-account-id string
Set the ID of the service account to impersonate.
--no-browser Disable opening browser for authentication.
--format string
Set the output format: text (default), yaml, json, json-rest.
-h,--help Display help for the command.