Creating a trigger for a registry
Create a trigger for Container Registry to invoke a Cloud Functions function when you create or delete Container Registry Docker images or Docker image tags.
Getting started
To create a trigger, you need:
-
A function that the trigger will invoke. If you do not have a function:
-
(Optional) A Dead Letter Queue where messages that could not be processed by a function will be redirected. If you do not have a queue, create one.
-
Service accounts with rights to invoke the function and (optionally) write messages to the Dead Letter Queue. You can use the same service account or different ones. If you do not have a service account, create one.
- Registry whose Docker image events will fire the trigger. If you do not have a registry, create one.
Creating a trigger
Note
The trigger is initiated within 5 minutes of being created.
-
In the management console, select the folder where you want to create your trigger.
-
Select Cloud Functions.
-
In the left-hand panel, select Triggers.
-
Click Create trigger.
-
Under Basic settings:
- Enter a name and description for the trigger.
- In the Type field, select Container Registry.
- In the Launched resource field, select Function.
-
Under Container Registry settings:
- In the Registry field, select the registry where you want to create a trigger for image events.
- In the Event types field, select the events that will fire the trigger.
- (Optional) In the Docker image name field, enter an image name for filtering. To find out the Docker image name, get a list of Docker images in the registry.
- (Optional) In the Docker image tag field, enter the image tag for filtering.
-
Under Function settings, select a function and specify:
- Function version tag.
- Service account to invoke the function under.
-
(Optional) Under Repeat request settings:
- In the Interval field, specify the time after which the function will be invoked again if the current attempt fails. The values may range from 10 to 60 seconds. The default value is 10 seconds.
- In the Number of attempts field, specify the number of invocation retries before the trigger moves a message to the Dead Letter Queue. The values may range from 1 to 5. The default value is 1.
-
(Optional) Under Dead Letter Queue settings, select the Dead Letter Queue and the service account with write privileges for this queue.
-
Click Create trigger.
If you don't have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.
The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the
--folder-name or
--folder-id parameter.
To create a trigger that invokes a function, run this command:
yc serverless trigger create container-registry \
--name <trigger_name> \
--registry-id <registry_ID> \
--events 'create-image', 'delete-image', 'create-image-tag', 'delete-image-tag' \
--batch-size <batch_size> \
--batch-cutoff <maximum_wait_time> \
--invoke-function-id <function_ID> \
--invoke-function-service-account-id <service_account_ID> \
--retry-attempts 1 \
--retry-interval 10s \
--dlq-queue-id <Dead_Letter_Queue_ID> \
--dlq-service-account-id <service_account_ID>
Where:
--name: Trigger name.
--registry-id: Registry ID.
--events: Events activating the trigger.
--batch-size: Event batch size. Optional parameter. The values may range from 1 to 10. The default value is 1.
--batch-cutoff: Maximum waiting time. Optional parameter. The values may range from 1 to 60 seconds. The default value is 1 second. The trigger groups events for a period not exceeding
batch-cutoffand sends them to a function. The number of events cannot exceed
batch-size.
--invoke-function-id: Function ID.
--invoke-function-service-account-id: Service account with rights to invoke the function.
--retry-attempts: Number of invocation retries before the trigger moves a message to the Dead Letter Queue. Optional parameter. The values may range from 1 to 5. The default value is 1.
--retry-interval: Time after which the function will be invoked again if the current attempt fails. Optional parameter. The values may range from 10 to 60 seconds. The default value is 10 seconds.
--dlq-queue-id: Dead Letter Queue ID. Optional parameter.
--dlq-service-account-id: Service account with the permission to write messages to the Dead Letter Queue. Optional parameter.
Result:
id: a1s92agr8m**********
folder_id: b1g88tflru**********
created_at: "2020-09-08T06:26:22.651656Z"
name: registry-trigger
rule:
container_registry:
event_type:
- CONTAINER_REGISTRY_EVENT_TYPE_CREATE_IMAGE
- CONTAINER_REGISTRY_EVENT_TYPE_DELETE_IMAGE
- CONTAINER_REGISTRY_EVENT_TYPE_CREATE_IMAGE_TAG
- CONTAINER_REGISTRY_EVENT_TYPE_DELETE_IMAGE_TAG
registry_id: crtlds4tdfg12kil77**********
batch_settings:
size: "3"
cutoff: 20s
invoke_function:
function_id: d4eofc7n0m**********
function_tag: $latest
service_account_id: aje3932acd**********
retry_settings:
retry_attempts: "1"
interval: 10s
dead_letter_queue:
queue-id: yrn:yc:ymq:ru-central1:aoek49ghmk**********:dlq
service-account-id: aje3932acd**********
status: ACTIVE
To create a trigger for Container Registry, use the create REST API method for the Trigger resource or the TriggerService/Create gRPC API call.
Checking the result
Check that the trigger operates correctly. Do it by viewing function logs that present information on invocations.