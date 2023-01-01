Yandex Container Solution
Yandex Container Solution provides use cases based on VMs with a Container Optimized Image for running Docker containers. The Container Optimized Image is also available in the Cloud Marketplace.
Getting started
Create your first VM from a Container Optimized Image
Concepts
Learn more about the Container Optimized Image
Practical guidelines
Container Optimized Image tutorials
Quotas and limits
Technical and organizational limitations
Pricing policy
Pricing and cost calculations
Troubleshooting
Common errors and how to fix them