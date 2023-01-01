Yandex DataSphere
Yandex DataSphere is a service that allows you to leverage cloud technologies for use in end-to-end ML development. It combines an intuitive and easy-to-use web interface, familiar IDEs, serverless computing, and seamless integrations of various Yandex Cloud computing resources.
Yandex DataSphere helps to significantly reduce machine learning costs in comparison to on-premise computing or other cloud platforms.
Yandex Cloud infrastructure is fully secure and in compliance with Russian Federal Law 152-FZ.
The service is subject to the Service Level Agreement. The service level is defined in the Service Level for Yandex DataSphere.
Concepts
Learn about the concepts and features of the service
Quotas and limits
Technical and organizational limitations of the service
Access management
Configure access rights to work with the service
Pricing policy
Service pricing and cost calculations