Getting started with Yandex Cloud

When you create a billing account in Yandex Cloud, you are given an initial grant which you can spend in the following 60 days.*
By starting a trial period, you can use your grant to cover the costs of the resources you consume as you try out the platform, without committing to use the paid version later. You then have up until thirty days after the end of the trial period to decide whether to switch to the paid version.
*Terms differ for individual accounts and business accounts. Clients outside Russia and Kazakhstan can only register business accounts.