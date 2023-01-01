Yandex Managed Service for GitLab
Managed Service for GitLab helps you deploy and maintain GitLab instances in the Yandex Cloud infrastructure.
The Yandex Cloud infrastructure fully complies with the Russian Federal Law on Personal Data (No. 152-FZ).
The service is subject to the Service Level Agreement. The service level is defined in Yandex Managed Service for GitLab.
Getting started
Create the first instance
Step-by-step instructions
Instructions on how to perform routine operations
Concepts
Learn about basic concepts and how the service works
Quotas and limits
Technical and organizational limitations of the service
Access management
Configure access rights to work with the service
Pricing policy
Service pricing and cost calculations