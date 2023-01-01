Get started
Yandex Managed Service for Greenplum®

Yandex Managed Service for Greenplum® enables you to deploy and maintain Greenplum clusters® under the Yandex.Cloud infrastructure.
The Yandex Cloud infrastructure is protected in compliance with the following standards:
  • Russian Federal Law on Personal Data (No. 152-FZ).
  • Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).
  • General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
  • ISO 27001.
  • ISO 27017.
  • ISO 27018.
  • GOST 57580.1-2017.
Greenplum® and Greenplum Database® are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc in the United States and/or other countries.