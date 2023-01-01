Yandex Cloud Organization
Yandex Cloud Organization is an enterprise solution that you can use to connect your organization to Yandex Cloud services and manage employee access to these services.
Register an organization
To get started, register your organization
Add users
To let your employees access your organization's services, connect them to the organization using their Yandex accounts
Configure an identity federation
Configure an identity federation so that your employees can use their work accounts to access the services
Connect services
Connect the services that your organization's employees will have access to