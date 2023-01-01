PREVIEWYandex Query
Yandex Query is currently at the Preview stage.
Yandex Query is an interactive fully managed service designed for data engineers and analysts to run real-time analytical and streaming queries to structured and partially structured data using a common SQL dialect.
