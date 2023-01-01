Yandex Serverless Containers
The Yandex Serverless Containers service lets you run containerized applications in a secure, fault-tolerant, and scalable environment without creating or maintaining VMs.
Getting started
Prepare a Docker image and create a container
Step-by-step instructions
Instructions on how to perform routine operations
Concepts
Learn more about Serverless Containers concepts
Quotas and limits
Technical and organizational limitations
Pricing policy
Service pricing and cost calculations
Access management
Permissions required for using the service
API reference
HTTP API method descriptions