Yandex Tracker

Yandex Tracker is a service for managing your projects and activities.
It can help you organize any type of work, such as software development, ad campaign management, accepting user requests, negotiating contracts, and so on.
Tracker helps managers distribute work among their employees and monitor their progress.
Tracker helps employees find their issue list and keep track of deadlines and priorities.

  • Setting up Yandex Tracker

    Configure a queue in Yandex Tracker, which is a common workspace for issues in the same pipeline or for a single product.

  • Working with Yandex Tracker

    Log in to Yandex Tracker, start working on an issue, or close a completed one

  • Concepts

    Learn how Yandex Tracker works. Learn how you can use Yandex Tracker for your workflow.

  • Agile tools

    Use the Agile software development methodology in your projects. Yandex Tracker lets you group issues into sprints and track them on agile boards.

  • Automation and templates

    You can automate your workflow using triggers and auto actions. Use templates to create standard issues or comments that you use frequently.

  • Search for issues

    You can use filters to search for issues by any issue parameter or combinations. Use the filter builder or query language to set filters.

  • Issue control

    Collect all information about important issues on a dashboard by adding issue lists, statistics, tables, or notes there. Keep track of your team's progress on issue boards.

  • Pricing

    Prices and rules for calculating the cost of using the service

  • API reference

    Description of HTTP API methods