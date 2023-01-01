Yandex Cloud platform practical guidelines
Detailed step-by-step instructions that will help you handle various tasks using Yandex Cloud services.
Web service
Create websites using various CMS and network technologies
Online store
Open online stores on a variety of platforms
Data archive
Set up data backups
Test environment
Test applications on VMs
Performing infrastructure management
Deploy your infrastructure using convenient tools for managing cloud resources
Network routing
Configure static routes and VPN to access cloud resources
Data visualization and analytics
Collect, visualize, and analyze data from various sources
Internet of things
Manage your smart devices using the Yandex IoT Core service