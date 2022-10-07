Yandex Scale 2022 Highlights

The ML algorithm analyzes lake water samples and identifies and classifies the microorganisms found there. The neural network is already capable of processing the 70 most common types of plankton found in samples. For many years, biologists manually counted and identified microorganisms — now, introducing artificial intelligence will make their work much easier.

Reserved resource consumption

We are bringing back reservations for a specific number of cloud service resources through the console. Take advantage of the offer and save up to 22%. The discount is available to all users, and the price of resources will not change during the promotion.

Get a discount:

Starting 10 October 2022: when reserving resources for managed database services

Starting December 1, 2022: when reserving Compute Cloud resources.

New online educational programs

Currently, programs for DevOps Engineers, Data Engineers, and Security Specialists are available. Depending on your goals, you can take one course or the entire program, which consists of a series of courses. The programs are intended for Middle and Senior level specialists.

The programs are free of charge, but you will have to pay for cloud resources to complete practical assignments.

Yandex Cloud и SALT market research on IT‑solutions in Russia

More than 150 CEOs, CPOs, and product development leaders from mid-sized and large businesses were interviewed by Yandex Cloud and the SALT consulting agency. According to the study, nine out of ten Russian companies have changed their strategy for launching digital products in the past six months. In fact, early adopters of cloud computing services were able to expand the number of pilots rather than stop the development of new services and applications. 40% of businesses increased their total investment in cloud infrastructure development.

Two major improvements in Yandex Tracker include interface updates and faster task boards. The updated interface includes navigation with pass-through transitions for all Yandex Cloud services, a vertical menu, new pages for creating and working with a task list, and dark mode.

New Yandex DataSphere goes beyond the capabilities of JupyterLab®

With our new fully-integrated workstation, data scientists can now save and reproduce research results, collaborate, and expand the capabilities of such industry-standard tools as JupyterLab. The interface was designed with comprehensive research into user experience and customer feedback.

Yandex Query: a new service for easy data processing

Use Yandex Query to run analytical and streaming queries on structured and semi-structured data. Businesses can streamline and accelerate the process of working with large data sets. And thanks to the integration of analytics and streaming processing, real-time data analysis will also become easier.

Yandex Query supports database queries written in YQL, a SQL dialect familiar to most data engineers and analysts. The service is currently in preview and is free of charge.

Yandex Cloud Backup is available in Preview

Yandex Cloud Backup is now available in Public Preview mode. The service enables users to create backup copies of entire virtual machines and manage the schedules for creating and removing these copies. All backups generated by the service are stored in the scalable cloud object storage Yandex Object Storage. With Yandex Cloud Backup, users will be able to protect corporate and client data against IT infrastructure failures and malware, and respond to these issues more quickly.

Yandex Cloud Apps is available in Preview

Our new service Yandex Cloud Apps is now in Public Preview. With Cloud Apps, you can deploy a ready-made application from the catalog with a single click. These applications are built from components of the cloud platform that work together seamlessly and can be easily customized to meet your needs. Serverless services and related products are also supported.

Being part of the Yandex infrastructure, the service is available for free. Users will only be charged for resources that are created in accordance with the general rules. This way, Yandex Cloud Apps aims to improve the user experience while also making Serverless technology more accessible.

Yandex Cloud Logging goes public

The Cloud Logging service for reading and writing logs of user applications and Yandex Cloud resources was introduced last year. This service is available to the public as of November 1, complete with user plans and SLAs.

Digests

Serverless

This year, the Serverless development team has focused its efforts on the service features required to promote Serverless among existing users and facilitate the integration of this technology with more traditional infrastructure services. To solve the problem of cold starts, you can now create prepared instances of Cloud Function and Serverless Containers. Additionally, API Gateway now supports Websockets.

Infrastructure

The development of managed infrastructure services continues to be one of our top priorities. In addition to Yandex Cloud Backup] for virtual machine backups, you can now use Kubernetes® software from the marketplace and take advantage of new load balancer features.

Data platform

In addition to numerous improvements to our managed database services, we’ve added new connectors, charts, and other features to DataLens, a service for data visualization and analysis. The Data Transfer service, which helps to migrate and deliver data to the cloud, continues to grow as well.

Security

Today, Yandex Cloud offers tools for developing and designing cloud architecture based on security-by-design principles, ensuring full infrastructure security and data protection and fully complying with industry standards and legal requirements. Yandex Cloud now supports more popular tools, and Yandex Audit Trails has been updated with new integrations.

