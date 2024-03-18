Migrating the Yandex Cloud website to the new domain will not affect your work in any way.
New Yandex Cloud Domain
Starting March 25, the Yandex Cloud website will have a new domain. It will now be available at yandex.cloud. What does it mean for our users? Read on to learn!
Yandex Cloud will soon be available at a new convenient URL: yandex.cloud.
After migration, we will ask you to pick your login in the management console again and enter your password within the new domain. This will not affect your cloud infrastructure: all your connected resources and tools will be available at the new URL.
You can migrate to the new domain in just a few simple steps:
-
Open the management console, and you will be automatically redirected to the new domain at yandex.cloud.
-
Pick the account you need from the list.
-
Specify the appropriate password.
That’s it, you are now logged in!
Why didn’t the domain change for me?
This means you are still working in the management console and haven’t yet terminated your browser session. In this case, just refresh the page, and you will be automatically redirected to yandex.cloud. All you need to do after that is pick you login from the list of accounts and provide the appropriate password.
If you have any questions or feedback, please contact your account manager or Yandex Cloud support.