Create HTTP router for gRPC traffic
To create an HTTP router and add a route to it:
-
In the menu on the left, select HTTP routers.
-
Click Create HTTP router.
-
Enter the router name:
test-grpc-router.
-
Under Virtual hosts, click Add virtual host.
-
Enter the Name:
test-virtual-host.
-
In the Authority field, specify the
*or IP address of the load balancer
-
Click Add route and select
gRPCas a Type.
- Enter the Name:
grpc-route.
- Under FQMN, select
Starts withand in the input field, specify
/<first word in service name>, for example:
/helloworld.
Warning
The FQMN must start with a slash
/and contain part of the name of the service that the procedure call is redirected to.
- In the Action field, leave the
Routingvalue.
- In the Backend group, select the backend group name from the same folder where you create the router.
- Leave the other settings as they are and click Create.
- Enter the Name:
If you don't have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.
The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the
--folder-name or
--folder-id parameter.
-
View a description of the CLI command to create an HTTP router:
yc alb http-router create --help
-
Run the command:
yc alb http-router create <HTTP router name>
Result:
id: a5dcsselagj4o2v4a6e7 name: <HTTP router name> folder_id: aoerb349v3h4bupphtaf created_at: "2022-06-16T21:04:59.438292069Z"
-
View a description of the CLI command for creating a virtual host:
yc alb virtual-host create --help
-
Create a virtual host, specifying the name of the HTTP router and the virtual host settings:
yc alb virtual-host create <virtual host name> \ --http-router-name <HTTP router name> \ --authority *
Where
--authority: Domains for the Host and
:authorityheaders that will be associated with this virtual host. Wildcards are supported, for example,
*.foo.comor
*-bar.foo.com.
Result:
done (1s) name: <virtual host name> authority: - *
-
View a description of the CLI command for adding a host:
yc alb virtual-host append-grpc-route --help
-
Add a route, indicating the router ID or name and the routing parameters:
yc alb virtual-host append-grpc-route <route name> \ --virtual-host-name <virtual host name> \ --http-router-name <HTTP router name> \ --prefix-fqmn-match "/helloworld" \ --backend-group-name <backend group name> \ --request-max-timeout 60s \
Result:
done (1s) name: <virtual host name> authority: - * routes: - name: <route name> grpc: match: fqmn: prefix_match: /helloworld route: backend_group_id: ds7snban2dvnedokp6kc max_timeout: 60s